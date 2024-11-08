Yotai Refractories Strengthens Governance and Transparency

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. (JP:5357) has released an update.

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. has transitioned to a Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee to enhance corporate governance and improve management transparency while facilitating faster decision-making. The company is committed to ensuring shareholder rights, transparent information disclosure, and a strong dialogue with shareholders to drive sustainable growth and enhance corporate value. Additionally, Yotai is actively managing its cross-shareholdings, aiming to sell off less significant holdings as part of its Medium-term Management Plan.

