Yoshitsu signs five-year strategic cooperation agreement with Saynoday

Yoshitsu (TKLF) announced that on October 16, the Company, through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary Tokyo Lifestyle entered into a five-year strategic cooperation agreement with Saynoday. This partnership aims to further expand the market presence of Yoshitsu’s proprietary “Reiwatakiya” brand in Hong Kong and other key Asian markets. The Agreement reflects the high level of mutual trust between both parties and their confidence in exploring growth opportunities within the beauty and daily necessities sectors in Asia. Pursuant to the Agreement, Yoshitsu and Saynoday agree to deepen the existing trademark licensing and product supply cooperation in which Yoshitsu has granted Saynoday the right to use the “Reiwatakiya” brand. Under the Agreement, Saynoday commits to procuring high-quality cosmetics and daily necessities from Tokyo Lifestyle, totaling 500 million Hong Kong dollars over the next two years, following an initial procurement of 100 million Hong Kong dollars over the past two years under their current cooperation. Both parties agree to collaborate on brand promotion through resource integration, including optimizing the brand’s official website and expanding online sales channels and promotional strategies. Furthermore, leveraging Tokyo Lifestyle’s successful operation of multiple stores in Hong Kong, Saynoday plans to open five new “Reiwatakiya” stores by the end of 2027, with new stores opening each year in strategic shopping districts, including Mong Kok, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong International Airport, and Kowloon. This expansion will add to its two existing franchise stores in Tsuen Wan and Admiralty, further boosting the brand’s visibility and market penetration in Hong Kong.

