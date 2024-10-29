Yoshitsu announces opening of new ‘Reiwatakiya’ store in Fashion Show Las Vegas

Yoshitsu (TKLF) announced the upcoming opening of a new store under its “Reiwatakiya” brand at Fashion Show Las Vegas. The Store is set to open in November 2024 at Fashion Show, a premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination on the Las Vegas Strip. This move is expected to further strengthen the Company’s presence in the U.S. market and enhance global brand recognition.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TKLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.