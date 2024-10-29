News & Insights

Yoshitsu announces opening of new ‘Reiwatakiya’ store in Fashion Show Las Vegas

October 29, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Yoshitsu (TKLF) announced the upcoming opening of a new store under its “Reiwatakiya” brand at Fashion Show Las Vegas. The Store is set to open in November 2024 at Fashion Show, a premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination on the Las Vegas Strip. This move is expected to further strengthen the Company’s presence in the U.S. market and enhance global brand recognition.

