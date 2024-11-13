Yorozu Corporation Seeks Extension Due to Cyberattack

Yorozu Corporation (JP:7294) has released an update.

Yorozu Corporation announced that it will apply for an extension of the submission deadline for its semi-annual securities report due to a ransomware attack that affected critical systems, delaying financial audits and report finalization. The company is working on system recovery and aims to complete financial closing procedures promptly.

