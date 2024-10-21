News & Insights

Yongnam Holdings Schedules Key Meetings Amid Liquidation

Yongnam Holdings Limited (SG:AXB) has released an update.

Yongnam Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has announced upcoming meetings for creditors on November 11, 2024, to discuss the progress of the liquidation and potentially appoint a committee of inspection. Creditors must file their Proof of Debt by November 4 to participate in the meetings. The developments come as the company continues to navigate its financial challenges and obligations to its creditors.

