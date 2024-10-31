Yondenko Corporation Raises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

Yondenko Corporation (JP:1939) has released an update.

Yondenko Corporation has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, anticipating increased sales and profits due to the steady progress of its construction projects. As a result, the company has also announced an increase in its interim dividend from 75 yen to 90 yen per share and revised its year-end dividend forecast to reflect this upward trend.

