Yokohama Rubber Exceeds Investment Sale Targets

November 14, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Yokohama Rubber Co (JP:5101) has released an update.

Yokohama Rubber Co. has successfully surpassed its target by raising over ¥70 billion from the sale of investment securities, as part of its medium-term financial strategy. This move is set to enhance asset efficiency and fund strategic investments, including the acquisition of Goodyear’s OTR business. The sale proceeds will be reflected as extraordinary income in the company’s financial statements for the current fiscal year.

