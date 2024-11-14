News & Insights

Yokohama Rubber Co. Pursues Strategic Share Repurchase

November 14, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Yokohama Rubber Co (JP:5101) has released an update.

Yokohama Rubber Co. has announced a strategic share repurchase as part of its medium-term plan to increase corporate value through ‘Hockey Stick Growth.’ Despite strong earnings and revised financial targets, the company aims to improve capital efficiency amid short-term market challenges. The repurchase reflects Yokohama Rubber’s commitment to a balanced capital structure while pursuing growth investments.

