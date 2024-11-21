News & Insights

Ynvisible Partners for U.S. E-Paper Transit Signs

November 21, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ynvisible Interactive Inc (TSE:YNV) has released an update.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. has teamed up with Waypoint Transit Solutions to introduce innovative e-paper display signage for real-time transit information in the U.S. This collaboration aims to enhance commuter experiences with cost-effective, energy-efficient, and easy-to-maintain e-paper technology specifically designed for bus stations.

For further insights into TSE:YNV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

