Ynvisible Partners for U.S. E-Paper Transit Signs

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. has teamed up with Waypoint Transit Solutions to introduce innovative e-paper display signage for real-time transit information in the U.S. This collaboration aims to enhance commuter experiences with cost-effective, energy-efficient, and easy-to-maintain e-paper technology specifically designed for bus stations.

