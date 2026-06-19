YMM or SYM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Technology Services stocks are likely familiar with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) and Symbotic Inc. (SYM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR and Symbotic Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that YMM is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

YMM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.41, while SYM has a forward P/E of 83.78. We also note that YMM has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SYM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79.

Another notable valuation metric for YMM is its P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SYM has a P/B of 24.44.

Based on these metrics and many more, YMM holds a Value grade of A, while SYM has a Value grade of D.

YMM sticks out from SYM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that YMM is the better option right now.

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Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.