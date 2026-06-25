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Yiren Digital Posts Loss In Q1

June 25, 2026 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) reported a net loss for the first quarter of RMB 494.7 million, compared to net income of RMB 247.5 million, prior year. Loss per ADS was RMB 5.6420 compared to income per ADS of RMB 2.8460. The company said the year-over-year change was mainly attributable to reduced credit solution business scale, reflecting lower overall loan origination volume, lower service fee rates under the new regulatory framework and higher credit-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of RMB 336.8 million, compared to gain of RMB 325.0 million.

Total net revenue was RMB 915.1 million, a decrease of 41% from prior year. Revenue from the credit solution business was RMB 795.7 million, a decrease of 39% compared to the same period in 2025.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Yiren Digital shares are up 0.45 percent to $1.12.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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