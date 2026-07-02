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Yiren Digital Authorizes $20 Mln Share Repurchase Program' Shares Up

July 02, 2026 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday announced a share repurchase program of up to $20 million.

Under the program, the company may repurchase up to 10% of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares and/or American depositary shares over the next 12 months, effective immediately.

The company said it expects to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.

In the pre-market trading, Yiren Digital is 31.36% higher at $1.1808 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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