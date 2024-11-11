News & Insights

Ying Li International Faces New Legal Battle

November 11, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited (SG:5DM) has released an update.

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited is embroiled in ongoing legal disputes as a new civil complaint has been filed against the company and its subsidiaries by Plaintiff Fang Ming in the Chongqing No. 5 Intermediate People’s Court. The complaint alleges disagreements over the consideration of a sale and seeks restitution and compensation for alleged losses. This development follows a series of judgments and appeals involving the company’s controlling shareholder, China Everbright Limited.

