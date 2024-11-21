Yidu Tech’s Revenue Declines, Yet Losses Narrow Amid AI Focus

Yidu Tech, Inc. (HK:2158) has released an update.

Yidu Tech Inc. reported a 7.6% decline in revenue for the first half of 2024, as the company navigates a challenging market environment. Despite this, Yidu Tech’s loss narrowed by 29.2% due to improved operational efficiencies and synergies among its business segments. The company continues to leverage its AI expertise to advance medical intelligence solutions, maintaining robust cash reserves to support ongoing innovation.

