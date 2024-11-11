Yidu Tech Secures Major Healthcare Data Project

Yidu Tech, Inc. (HK:2158) has released an update.

Yidu Tech Inc. has announced a significant win with its affiliate, Yidu Cloud, securing a bid for the Tianjin Binhai New District Healthcare Big Data Platform Project, valued at approximately RMB21.76 million. This project highlights Yidu Tech’s role as a leader in the AI medical industry, utilizing its advanced technology to enhance healthcare efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The company’s innovative solutions aim to revolutionize healthcare by integrating AI-driven intelligence into research, diagnosis, and public health.

