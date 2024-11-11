Yidu Tech Secures Major Healthcare Data Project

Yidu Tech, Inc. (HK:2158) has released an update.
Yidu Tech Inc. has announced a significant win with its affiliate, Yidu Cloud, securing a bid for the Tianjin Binhai New District Healthcare Big Data Platform Project, valued at approximately RMB21.76 million. This project highlights Yidu Tech’s role as a leader in the AI medical industry, utilizing its advanced technology to enhance healthcare efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The company’s innovative solutions aim to revolutionize healthcare by integrating AI-driven intelligence into research, diagnosis, and public health.
For further insights into HK:2158 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Adobe Shares (NASDAQ:ADBE) Jump as Company Embraces AI
- Ford Stock (NYSE:F) Falls as Analysts Turn on It
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Foundry Flounders as It Outsources More Chips
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.