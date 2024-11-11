News & Insights

Stocks

Yidu Tech Secures Major Healthcare Data Project

November 11, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yidu Tech, Inc. (HK:2158) has released an update.

Yidu Tech Inc. has announced a significant win with its affiliate, Yidu Cloud, securing a bid for the Tianjin Binhai New District Healthcare Big Data Platform Project, valued at approximately RMB21.76 million. This project highlights Yidu Tech’s role as a leader in the AI medical industry, utilizing its advanced technology to enhance healthcare efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The company’s innovative solutions aim to revolutionize healthcare by integrating AI-driven intelligence into research, diagnosis, and public health.

For further insights into HK:2158 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.