Yext, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Yext, Inc. (YEXT) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.62 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $0.77 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Yext, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.57 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $107.92 million from $109.48 million last year.

Yext, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.62 Mln. vs. $0.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $107.92 Mln vs. $109.48 Mln last year.

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