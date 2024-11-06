News & Insights

YesAsia Holdings Partners with Geek Plus for Warehouse Upgrade

YesAsia Holdings Limited (HK:2209) has released an update.

YesAsia Holdings Limited has entered into agreements with Geek Plus to implement an Automated Warehouse System at the Mapletree Warehouse. This deal, involving both robotic equipment and renovation services, is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its aggregate size. Investors may find this move significant as it signals a strategic investment in advanced logistics capabilities.

