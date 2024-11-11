YesAsia Holdings Clarifies Geek Plus Transaction Details

YesAsia Holdings Limited (HK:2209) has released an update.

YesAsia Holdings Limited has provided additional information concerning its recent transaction involving Geek Plus and the Mapletree Warehouse. The company clarified that Geek Plus has a diverse shareholder base, with no single owner holding a dominant share. This update aims to offer clarity to potential investors and shareholders regarding the company’s strategic agreements.

