Yelp price target raised to $40 from $38 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Yelp (YELP) to $40 from $38 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company produced a solid set of results that centered around a few key themes – revenue growth that continues to be led by Services, offsetting continued softness from the Restaurants, Retail & Other category due to macro-related pressures, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Goldman further notes that Yelp’s continued operating leverage with Q3 EBITDA margins had solidly exceeded its forecasts as its management maintains cost discipline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.