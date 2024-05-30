YCIH Sets New Committee Rules for Growth

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1847) has released an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. has established Work Rules for its Strategy and Investment Committee to enhance strategic planning and investment decision-making, aiming to promote sustainable growth and improve corporate governance. The Committee, comprising at least three directors including one independent non-executive director, advises the Board and is responsible for daily operations. The Committee’s duties include attending meetings, proposing discussion topics, and reviewing relevant company information to provide informed recommendations.

