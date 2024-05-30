News & Insights

Stocks

YCIH Sets New Committee Rules for Growth

May 30, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1847) has released an update.

YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Co., Ltd. has established Work Rules for its Strategy and Investment Committee to enhance strategic planning and investment decision-making, aiming to promote sustainable growth and improve corporate governance. The Committee, comprising at least three directors including one independent non-executive director, advises the Board and is responsible for daily operations. The Committee’s duties include attending meetings, proposing discussion topics, and reviewing relevant company information to provide informed recommendations.

For further insights into HK:1847 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.