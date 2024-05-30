News & Insights

Stocks

Yatra Online Reports Growth Amidst New Launches

May 30, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yatra Online (YTRA) has released an update.

Yatra Online, Inc., India’s leading corporate travel services provider, reported an increase in Gross Bookings by 12.7% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a significant upturn in Air Gross Bookings contributing to this growth. Despite a 10.2% YoY decrease in quarterly revenue, the company saw a sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA and successfully signed India’s largest bank as a corporate customer. Additionally, Yatra Online has launched a new Expense Management Solution that leverages advanced AI technologies for enhanced efficiency and accuracy.

For further insights into YTRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YTRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.