Yatra Online Reports Growth Amidst New Launches

Yatra Online, Inc., India’s leading corporate travel services provider, reported an increase in Gross Bookings by 12.7% YoY in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a significant upturn in Air Gross Bookings contributing to this growth. Despite a 10.2% YoY decrease in quarterly revenue, the company saw a sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA and successfully signed India’s largest bank as a corporate customer. Additionally, Yatra Online has launched a new Expense Management Solution that leverages advanced AI technologies for enhanced efficiency and accuracy.

