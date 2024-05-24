Yari Minerals Limited Adopts New Constitution

Consolidated Zinc Limited (AU:YAR) has released an update.

Yari Minerals Limited, an Australian lithium exploration company, has announced shareholder approval for a new constitution during their recent Annual General Meeting. The updated constitution follows the company’s divestment of the Plomosas Mine in Mexico, with Yari retaining a financial stake in the project. The firm, which owns significant lithium-rich land in Western Australia, is positioned near the world’s largest hard rock lithium deposits.

