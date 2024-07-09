Yara (YARIY) and Scatec Ink Renewable Ammonia Offtake Deal

Yara International ASA's YARIY division Yara Clean Ammonia, Scatec ASA and its partners Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (“ECHEM”) and Misr Fertilizers Production Company ("MOPCO") have reached a deal on the terms of renewable ammonia offtake from Egypt. Scatec, ECHEM and MOPCO signed a joint development and shareholder agreement last year to produce renewable ammonia.



The sponsors will design and build up to 480 MW of renewable energy, as well as a 240 MW electrolyzer facility for producing renewable hydrogen, which will be utilized as feedstock for MOPCO's existing ammonia production facility in Damietta, Egypt. The target production capacity is up to 150,000 tons of renewable ammonia per year. Scatec also signed a letter of intent with the European Investment Bank ("EIB") to secure long-term funding for the project, demonstrating EIB's commitment to supporting renewable hydrogen and ammonia projects in Egypt.



This project will bolster Yara Clean Ammonia’s renewable ammonia sourcing portfolio and demonstrate its position as the most desired off-taker as the world's leading ammonia trader and distributor. The renewable ammonia from this project will allow it to reliably serve its customers across several markets.



The green transition depends on enabling industry to use renewable energy, EIB noted. Accelerating renewable hydrogen generation in Egypt can boost business competitiveness and create prospects for exporting renewable hydrogen. EIB is looking forward to working with Scatec and project partners to unleash large-scale renewable hydrogen investment in Egypt.



Shares of Yara have lost 25.3% over the past year compared with a 23.9% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Yara currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Ecolab Inc. ECL and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 93.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 32.3% in the past year.



Kronos Worldwide currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KRO has a projected earnings growth rate of 297.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 42% in the past year.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yara International ASA (YARIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.