Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Announces Auditor Change

November 26, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Yantai North Andre Juice Co (HK:2218) has released an update.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. is set to change its auditor for 2024, with Da Hua Certified Public Accountants LLP stepping down and Grant Thornton Zhitong poised to take over, pending shareholder approval. The company assures stakeholders that this transition will not affect the annual audit process. This move underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining robust auditing practices.

