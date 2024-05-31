News & Insights

Stocks

Yankuang Energy Secures Major Stake in Wubo Tech

May 31, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group has announced a significant investment in Wubo Technology, acquiring a 45% equity interest through a capital increase of over 1.5 billion RMB. Additionally, they have secured an entrustment agreement granting them 51.32% of Wubo’s voting rights, effectively making Wubo a subsidiary. Investors are advised to be cautious as the transaction is still subject to certain conditions.

For further insights into HK:1171 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YZCHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.