Yankuang Energy Secures Major Stake in Wubo Tech

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group has announced a significant investment in Wubo Technology, acquiring a 45% equity interest through a capital increase of over 1.5 billion RMB. Additionally, they have secured an entrustment agreement granting them 51.32% of Wubo’s voting rights, effectively making Wubo a subsidiary. Investors are advised to be cautious as the transaction is still subject to certain conditions.

