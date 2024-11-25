News & Insights

Yankuang Energy Raises RMB 1.5 Billion with Note Issuance

November 25, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited has successfully issued its third tranche of medium-term notes, known as S&T Innovation Notes, raising RMB 1.5 billion. The notes carry an interest rate of 2.26% and the issuance was managed by China Merchants Bank with support from China Everbright Bank and others. This development marks a significant financial maneuver for the company, potentially attracting attention from investors interested in stable returns.

