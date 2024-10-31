News & Insights

Yankuang Energy Group’s Successful Note Issuance

October 31, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Class H (HK:1171) has released an update.

Yankuang Energy Group successfully issued RMB 1.5 billion worth of medium-term notes, known as S&T Innovation Notes, on October 29, 2024. This issuance, facilitated by China Merchants Bank and other financial institutions, features an interest rate of 2.43% and signals the company’s strategic financial maneuvering in the market. The completion of this issuance underscores Yankuang’s robust financial positioning and its ongoing commitment to innovation.

