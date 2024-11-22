News & Insights

Yangtze Optical Fibre Gains Shareholder Support for New Director

November 22, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (HK:6869) has released an update.

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co successfully held an Extraordinary General Meeting, where shareholders approved the appointment of Anthony Tsang Hin Fun as an independent director and endorsed a mandate for debt financing instruments. The resolutions received overwhelming support from the shareholders, reflecting robust confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

