Yangaroo Inc. CFO Resigns Amidst Transition Plans

November 13, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Yangaroo (TSE:YOO) has released an update.

Yangaroo Inc. has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Frank Guo, effective at the end of November 2024. The company is actively seeking a successor while ensuring continuity in financial management through its experienced finance team. Yangaroo remains committed to maintaining stability and ensuring a smooth transition.

