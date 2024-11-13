Yangaroo Inc. CFO Resigns Amidst Transition Plans

Yangaroo (TSE:YOO) has released an update.

Yangaroo Inc. has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Frank Guo, effective at the end of November 2024. The company is actively seeking a successor while ensuring continuity in financial management through its experienced finance team. Yangaroo remains committed to maintaining stability and ensuring a smooth transition.

For further insights into TSE:YOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.