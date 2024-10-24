News & Insights

Yandal Resources Sees Strong Option Uptake Amid Market Interest

October 24, 2024

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Limited is witnessing a strong uptake of its unlisted options, as the share price remains above the exercise price, making these options an attractive investment. The exercise of options by key stakeholders, including company directors and Renaissance Resources Pty Ltd, is providing additional funding to accelerate exploration activities. Investors can capitalize on this opportunity before the options expire on October 31, 2024.

