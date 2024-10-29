News & Insights

Yandal Resources Secures $5.5 Million for Exploration Boost

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd. has secured $5.5 million in funding through the underwriting of options by Blackpeak Capital, allowing the company to accelerate its exploration projects at the Siona, Irulan, and Caladan prospects. This financial boost underscores the confidence of option holders and investors in Yandal’s growth potential. The move positions the company to pursue aggressive exploration strategies in promising areas.

