Yandal Resources Expands Drilling at Siona Gold Site

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd has begun a 2,500-meter RC drilling program at its Siona gold discovery, aiming to confirm the geometry and extent of mineralization following promising initial results. The program, which is part of the broader New England Granite area, is expected to yield first results by mid-late November, as the company continues to leverage its strong cash position to advance its exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:YRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.