News & Insights

Stocks

Yandal Resources Expands Drilling at Siona Gold Site

October 31, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd has begun a 2,500-meter RC drilling program at its Siona gold discovery, aiming to confirm the geometry and extent of mineralization following promising initial results. The program, which is part of the broader New England Granite area, is expected to yield first results by mid-late November, as the company continues to leverage its strong cash position to advance its exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:YRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.