News & Insights

Stocks

Yamaura Corporation Raises Dividend Forecasts for 2024

November 14, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yamaura Corporation (JP:1780) has released an update.

Yamaura Corporation has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecasts, raising them from ¥5.00 to ¥7.50 per share. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to provide stable returns to shareholders while balancing investments for growth. Despite slightly lower-than-expected mid-year financial results, the company anticipates meeting its full-year performance targets.

For further insights into JP:1780 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.