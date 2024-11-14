Yamaura Corporation Raises Dividend Forecasts for 2024

Yamaura Corporation (JP:1780) has released an update.

Yamaura Corporation has announced an increase in its interim and year-end dividend forecasts, raising them from ¥5.00 to ¥7.50 per share. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to provide stable returns to shareholders while balancing investments for growth. Despite slightly lower-than-expected mid-year financial results, the company anticipates meeting its full-year performance targets.

