Yamashin-Filter Corp. Reports Strong Q2 Performance

November 05, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Yamashin-Filter Corp. (JP:6240) has released an update.

Yamashin-Filter Corp. reported a 13.8% increase in consolidated net sales to 9,908 million yen and a significant 227.1% boost in operating income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, driven by heightened demand for replacement filters despite a downturn in new vehicle markets. The company is focusing on expanding its B2B business by strengthening its lineup of nanofiber air filters to reduce CO2 and utilities costs, amidst high energy and raw material costs. Notably, the Construction Machinery Filter Business experienced a robust rise in sales and profits, prompting an upward revision of full-year earnings and dividend forecasts.

