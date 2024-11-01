News & Insights

Stocks

Yamaha’s Mixed Financial Performance and Outlook

November 01, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yamaha (JP:7951) has released an update.

Yamaha Corporation’s second-quarter results show a mixed performance with a 3.9% increase in revenue driven by strong audio equipment sales and yen depreciation, counteracted by a 64.8% drop in profit due to impairment losses in China and Indonesia. The company revised its full-year earnings forecast downward, anticipating continued challenges in the Chinese market. Despite these hurdles, Yamaha’s audio equipment segment continues to perform well, indicating resilience in specific product areas.

For further insights into JP:7951 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YAMCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.