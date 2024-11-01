Yamaha’s Mixed Financial Performance and Outlook

Yamaha (JP:7951) has released an update.

Yamaha Corporation’s second-quarter results show a mixed performance with a 3.9% increase in revenue driven by strong audio equipment sales and yen depreciation, counteracted by a 64.8% drop in profit due to impairment losses in China and Indonesia. The company revised its full-year earnings forecast downward, anticipating continued challenges in the Chinese market. Despite these hurdles, Yamaha’s audio equipment segment continues to perform well, indicating resilience in specific product areas.

