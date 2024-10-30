Yamaha’s 2024 Vision: Empowerment and Sustainability

Yamaha (JP:7951) has released an update.

Yamaha’s 2024 Annual Report highlights the company’s commitment to empowering individuals through music and sound, while focusing on sustainable growth and stakeholder satisfaction. The report emphasizes customer-oriented management, respect for employee individuality, and environmental conservation efforts as key pillars of Yamaha’s business strategy. By fostering mutual trust and cultural development, Yamaha aims to enhance corporate value and ensure transparent management practices.

