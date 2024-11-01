Yamaha Lowers Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

Yamaha (JP:7951) has released an update.

Yamaha Corporation has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, predicting lower revenue and profit figures due to a slowdown in the Chinese market and impairment losses on manufacturing facilities in China and Indonesia. The company now anticipates a 3.2% drop in revenue and a 49.3% decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to previous forecasts. These adjustments reflect Yamaha’s cautious outlook amid challenging market conditions.

