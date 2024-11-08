Y-mAbs Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (16c), consensus (16c)

Reports Q3 revenue $18.5M, consensus $23.26M. “The third quarter of this year was one of continued focus and execution across our DANYELZA commercial business and our novel SADA PRIT radiopharmaceutical platform development pipeline,” said Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Physician usage of DANYELZA in the U.S. continues to remain very strong for patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma. In addition, we continue to drive ex-U.S. market expansion with our new exclusive license and distribution agreement with Nobelpharma in Japan and the launch of our named patient program in Turkey. From a SADA PRIT pipeline standpoint, we expect to complete Part A of our GD2-SADA Phase 1 trial this year and present that data in the first quarter of next year.”

