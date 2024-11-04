News & Insights

Y-mAbs, Nobelpharma announce exclusive license, distribution agreement

November 04, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) and Nobelpharma announced that they have entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement for the development and commercialization in Japan of DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma and, upon agreement by the parties, potentially relapsed osteosarcoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Nobelpharma will employ its regulatory, marketing, sales and access expertise to carry out development work and to submit DANYELZA for approval by Japanese regulatory authorities, and to market, sell, and distribute DANYELZA in Japan, if approved.

