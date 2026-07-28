Xylem Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $263 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $226 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $345 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $2.336 billion from $2.301 billion last year.

Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $263 Mln. vs. $226 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $2.336 Bln vs. $2.301 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.55 To $ 5.70 Full year revenue guidance: $ 9.2 B

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