Xunlei’s Mixed Q3 Results: Revenue Down, Profit Margin Up

Xunlei (XNET) has released an update.

Xunlei Limited reported a mixed financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with total revenues dropping by 4.9% year-over-year to $80.1 million, primarily due to declines in cloud computing and live streaming revenues. Despite this, the company achieved a 15.6% increase in subscription revenue and maintained a stable net income of $4.4 million, thanks in part to increased subscriber numbers and reduced costs. The company’s gross profit margin improved to 50.8% from 44.6% a year earlier, reflecting a more profitable revenue mix.

For further insights into XNET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.