Xtract One Partners with Global Automotive Manufacturer

Patriot One Technologies (TSE:XTRA) has released an update.

Xtract One Technologies has secured a contract to deploy its AI-based security solutions at select North American facilities of a leading global automotive manufacturer. The deployment aims to enhance security and operational efficiency while providing a seamless entrance experience. This partnership underscores Xtract One’s leadership in threat detection and security innovation.

