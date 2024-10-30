News & Insights

XTI Aerospace Strengthens Leadership and Financial Structure

October 30, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

XTI Aerospace ( (XTIA) ) has shared an announcement.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. has issued 3,662,790 shares of common stock in exchange for Series 9 Preferred Stock, enhancing its financial structure. Additionally, the company has appointed Jennifer Gaines, a seasoned legal expert with over 25 years of experience, as Chief Legal Officer to lead its legal and compliance functions. This strategic move aligns with XTI’s plan to expedite the market entry of the TriFan 600, a groundbreaking vertical lift crossover airplane, enhancing its position in the aviation industry.

