XTI Aerospace appoints Jennifer Gaines as Chief Legal Officer

XTI Aerospace (XTIA) announced that Jennifer Gaines has joined the Company as its Chief Legal Officer, effective October 28. Gaines will report directly to the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Pomeroy, and will be responsible for overseeing all XTI Aerospace’s legal and compliance functions. Gaines brings a wealth of in-house counsel experience spanning diverse industries including technology, telecommunications, aerospace, and private equity. Prior joining XTI Aerospace, Ms. Gaines held senior legal leadership positions at Nemetschek Group, SoftwareOne, Shift Technologies, OneSource Virtual, Weblink Wireless, and Patriarch Partners. Her extensive experience is complemented by a strong commitment to mentoring and leadership within the legal community, highlighted by her membership in various professional organizations. She earned her J.D. from the University of Tulsa and a B.A. from Baylor University.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XTIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.