Is XRP Poised for a Major Breakout Rally?

Key Points

Cryptocurrencies typically need a permissive macro backdrop to rally hard.

Extremely positive investor sentiment can still cause a rally when conditions aren't the most favorable.

XRP is missing both of those ingredients at the moment.

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XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has taken a beating for months now. Its price is down 65% from its all-time high of $3.65 set in July 2025, all while the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has been debuting a handful of new features targeted at institutional investors.

So is this the setup for it to make a reversal and then a breakout, perhaps even to new highs?

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The market probably isn't going to be conducive to a long rally

As one of the largest cryptocurrencies, XRP is highly affected by the market environment, which means it's also highly affected by monetary policy and liquidity in the financial system.

The best possible setup for coins like XRP to run, regardless of their fundamentals or their tokenomics, is when liquidity is increasing, with cooling or low inflation, and the Federal Reserve is planning to make rate cuts. Those conditions do not exist today.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2026 was 4.2% higher than 12 months earlier, driven by the energy shock from the war with Iran. So inflation is substantially higher than desired. The Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady since January, and now it looks like rate hikes are back on the table.

In other words, this isn't an environment that is likely to produce breakouts in risk assets like crypto. But if the conflict with Iran is actually settled, and oil prices stop experiencing as much upward pressure, the picture could change quickly.

The network is more capable than before

Regardless of the macro picture, the XRPL has changed for the better recently.

Its Permissioned Domains feature for institutions went live in February, followed by a new Permissioned decentralized exchange (DEX) system that gatekeeps trading activities to verified counterparties. That's exactly what financial institutions need before they can use most of the XRPL's tech. Up next will be the addition of a feature for making private transfers of assets, and a native lending protocol.

The harder question is whether any of this drives demand for the XRP token in a way that is meaningful for holders. At the moment, the answer to that question is "no."

A lot of the on-chain institutional activity is going to be routed through stablecoins and tokenized assets, not via using XRP itself as a bridge currency. XRP is used for satisfying reserve requirements and paying transaction fees, but those uses remain modest in comparison to the total network value. Nonetheless, the coin does have other supports for its value. These include the supply held by its issuer, Ripple, inflows from spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and pending regulatory catalysts through the Clarity Act, assuming it passes.

So stop trying to guess when there might be a rally. One might happen soon, but if it does, it'll be more linked to a return of risk-on conditions in the markets, rather than the recent (or upcoming) improvements to the asset's fundamentals.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.