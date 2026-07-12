XRP Has Pulled Back Sharply. Is Now the Time to Load Up?

Key Points

Newfound regulatory clarity was supposed to send XRP soaring in value, but that hasn't been the case.

Legacy payment rivals are catching up to XRP at the exact moment that blockchain payment technology is starting to go mainstream.

All the value appears to be flowing to fintech company Ripple, which is now worth $50 billion.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

What a difference a year makes. At this time last year, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) looked like a cryptocurrency on the verge of going absolutely ballistic. XRP is now down 70% from those highs, and is trading dangerously close to the $1 price level.

If you're willing to adopt a contrarian mindset, though, could XRP be worth a closer look? After all, it's exactly the type of budget-priced cryptocurrency that could take off as soon as the next crypto bull market starts.

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Regulatory clarity for XRP

For nearly five years, XRP had been under a cloud of regulatory uncertainty, thanks to a long-running legal battle between the SEC and Ripple, the company behind the XRP token. Ripple finally settled the case last August, and it looks like it's back to business as usual for Ripple and XRP.

There have already been some big wins. For example, new spot XRP ETFs launched last year, and they were an immediate smash success. Even as investors pulled money out of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, they put money into XRP ETFs.

This year has seen a steady stream of good news on the regulatory front, as Ripple seeks to take its blockchain-based payments business global. For example, Ripple recently secured full Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licensing in Europe, enabling it to offer its payment products across 30 European countries.

Moreover, Ripple could be one of the major beneficiaries of the new Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ("Clarity Act") in the United States. This comprehensive piece of crypto legislation could be signed into law as soon as this summer. When that happens, Ripple will be able to roll out even more use cases for the XRP blockchain ledger.

So why aren't investors enthusiastic about XRP?

Given this steady backdrop of good news, the XRP token should be soaring in value, but it's not. There are several possible reasons this could be the case, the primary one being a simple lack of retail interest.

There's nothing particularly glamorous about what XRP does, and simply stacking up new banking licenses won't make anyone excited. Meanwhile, legacy payment rivals are now pushing into digital assets and blockchain technology, making XRP much less appealing.

Investors increasingly recognize that all the value is flowing to Ripple, and none of it is flowing to XRP. Investors like what they're seeing from Ripple, and they're more than willing to reward it with a $50 billion valuation.

What about XRP? Many of its core functions can now be performed by stablecoins, and XRP token holders capture very little of the economic value that flows through the XRP blockchain ledger.

With that in mind, XRP could be a classic value trap. In other words, it's cheap for a reason. Even after a sharp pullback, XRP might not have enough upside to justify an investment in 2026. There are plenty of other cryptocurrencies trading around $1 that could be worth a closer look.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.