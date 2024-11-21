News & Insights

xReality Group Sees Strong Growth with Operator XR

November 21, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

XReality Group Ltd (AU:XRG) has released an update.

xReality Group Ltd’s Operator XR has made significant strides in the military and law enforcement sectors, achieving a Total Contract Value of $7.13 million for FY25 year-to-date, up from $4.1 million at the end of FY24. The company’s Annual Recurring Revenue has surged by 59% to $3.54 million, bolstered by key projects like the ongoing $5.6 million contract with the United States Department of Defence. These developments highlight Operator XR’s growing market penetration and potential for future opportunities.

