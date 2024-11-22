XPS Pensions Group Announces Investor Presentation Event

XPS Pensions Group Plc (GB:XPS) has released an update.

XPS Pensions Group is inviting investors to a live presentation on November 29, where Co-CEO Paul Cuff and CFO Snehal Shah will discuss the company’s half-year results. This event offers an opportunity for existing and potential shareholders to engage directly with the leadership of this leading UK pensions consulting firm. Interested participants can register for free to join the presentation and submit questions.

