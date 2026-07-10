XPRO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, XPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.241 per share, with $18.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further XPRO Research:
- XPRO shares outstanding history
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XPRO
- Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.