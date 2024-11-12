XPO, Inc price target raised to $179 from $155 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on XPO, Inc (XPO) to $179 from $155 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says sentiment appears to have “rapidly improved” for the North America transports, which has come despite mixed Q3 earnings reports and generally cautious Q4 outlooks. Citi now worries that investors are “chasing stocks that have already risen considerably, with companies having to significantly outperform estimates to justify current valuations.” Alternatively, it sees increasing risk that 2025 earnings could disappoint.

